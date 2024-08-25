Arcus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 567,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $147,628,000 after purchasing an additional 37,125 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,173,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 337,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.
Visa Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $266.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,161,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.78 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.36.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
