Ardor (ARDR) Price Reaches $0.0721 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $72.02 million and $4.88 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042313 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

