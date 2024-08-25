Aries Wealth Management Buys 2,765 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Shares of PXF stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.54. 19,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,269. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

