Aries Wealth Management Invests $340,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter worth about $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,273,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $42,236,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. Argus assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.83.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $183.29. 4,872,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,929,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $190.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.