Aries Wealth Management Sells 431 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aries Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,601,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 64,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 33,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 88,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

PFE traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.90. 21,885,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,008,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.76 billion, a PE ratio of -481.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

