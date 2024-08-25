Ark 1-Day Volume Hits $9.21 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last week, Ark has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market cap of $64.49 million and $9.21 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000842 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000625 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001436 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 183,017,094 coins and its circulating supply is 183,016,702 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

