ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Trading 5.7% Higher

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report) were up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.15.
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.06.
About ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.