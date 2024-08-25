Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Trimmed by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the first quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.38.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,693,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $2,634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,655. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $218.63 and a one year high of $292.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.60.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.