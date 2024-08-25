AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Increased by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $10,395,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 37,214 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of AZN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,336,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,453. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $268.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.04%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

