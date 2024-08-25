Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Lowers Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,151,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,169,000 after purchasing an additional 496,308 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $518,975,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,163,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,612,000 after purchasing an additional 140,416 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,685,000 after purchasing an additional 406,753 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $165.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

