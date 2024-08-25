Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE opened at $572.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $553.49 and a 200 day moving average of $580.63. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,984 shares of company stock worth $3,347,903. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

