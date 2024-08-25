Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 2,353 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

