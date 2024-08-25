ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Announces Earnings Results

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. ATRenew updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
ATRenew Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.03.
About ATRenew
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ATRenew
- About the Markup Calculator
- Diabetes and Neuro Products Ignite Medtronic’s Q1 Earnings Rally
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.