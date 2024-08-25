ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Announces Earnings Results

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.00 million. ATRenew updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

ATRenew Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ATRenew stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $606.02 million, a PE ratio of -20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03. ATRenew has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

