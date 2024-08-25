Avitas Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 8,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MSI traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $430.40. 666,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,934. The business’s 50-day moving average is $398.30 and its 200-day moving average is $365.36. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $430.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 378.15% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total value of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

