AvocadoCoin Trading Down 0.6% This Week (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $157,166.09 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for $1,015.51 or 0.01581704 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000093 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.38 or 0.00246680 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Token Profile

AvocadoCoin’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.

[Telegram](https://t.me/avocadocoin)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40485156/whitepaper%5Favocado%5Fcoin%5Fv175.pdf)”

