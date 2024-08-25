B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as high as $3.08. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 24,597 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.85.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.79% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

