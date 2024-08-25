Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:CCU traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,551. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.