Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 702,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,492 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:CCU traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 52,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,551. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
