Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 130,450 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 565,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,450 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.35% of Trupanion worth $16,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2.0% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Trupanion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 80,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Trupanion Price Performance

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.63. 433,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,255. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $47.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.28.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840 shares of company stock worth $92,995. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

