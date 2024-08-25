Bank of Stockton Acquires 280 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank of Stockton’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded up $10.23 on Friday, hitting $375.59. 3,426,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.