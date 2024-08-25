Bank of Stockton Cuts Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bank of Stockton reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.8 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,044,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,844. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,180 shares of company stock worth $2,597,864. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

