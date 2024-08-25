Bank of Stockton Has $18.68 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bank of Stockton cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.9% of Bank of Stockton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. EWA LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. EWA LLC now owns 34,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 30,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 69,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $116.45. 4,583,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,887,917. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.