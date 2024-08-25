Bank of Stockton Has $965,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,725,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625,543 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Comcast by 80.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,542,253 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $457,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714,586 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. 11,682,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,081,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.30.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.