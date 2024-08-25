Bank of Stockton Purchases Shares of 4,807 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $14,919,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,725,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,689,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. Argus increased their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

