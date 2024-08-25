Bank of Stockton Sells 183 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Stockton trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE GD traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.45. 864,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $214.53 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.89 and its 200-day moving average is $287.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

