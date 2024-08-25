Bank of Stockton Sells 195 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Stockton reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,314,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $715,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.38. 822,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,813. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $283.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

