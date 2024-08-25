Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 289.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $193.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,173. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $193.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

