Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,393 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Infosys by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

NYSE INFY remained flat at $22.34 during trading on Friday. 4,428,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,817. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

