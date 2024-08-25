Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 72,314 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 47.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,314 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 134.2% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,467,797 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $602,004,000 after buying an additional 3,132,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22,145.7% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 4,523,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average of $103.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
