Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 816 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

NASDAQ IGF opened at $52.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $52.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

