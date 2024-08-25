Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 897,740 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,848.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,740 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $57,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

CMG stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,928,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,141,147. The firm has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.63.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.