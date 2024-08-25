Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 559.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 879,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746,337 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,689,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,821,000 after acquiring an additional 717,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,870.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 556,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 528,123 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,041,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,469,000 after acquiring an additional 507,878 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EWH opened at $15.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

