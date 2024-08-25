Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 23,754 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 23,754 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $90.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.43, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.