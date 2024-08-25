Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 252 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $661,000. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.7% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 75,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV opened at $186.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.92. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.37 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

