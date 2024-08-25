Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.82 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

