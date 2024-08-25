Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 4,862 iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 364.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

