Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Buys Shares of 7,504 Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,764,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,899,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,315,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $37.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.40.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

