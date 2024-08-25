Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $139,000 Holdings in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.17% of Natural Health Trends worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Natural Health Trends during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

NHTC opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.89 million, a P/E ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.68%. Natural Health Trends’s payout ratio is presently 1,600.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Health Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

