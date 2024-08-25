Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $186,000 Position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLU. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 63.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 92.7% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSE:GLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.