Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 213 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,670.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,451 shares of company stock worth $3,196,336 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $149.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.00. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on J. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.