Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 899.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4,944.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVT traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $28.68. The stock had a trading volume of 316,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,127. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 900.00%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

