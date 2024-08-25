Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $747,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Beacon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VFH traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,580. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $108.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.50.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.