Beacon Capital Management LLC Invests $120,000 in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 83,110 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 382,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 8.8 %

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,718,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,802,453. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.0818 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th.

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.