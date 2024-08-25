Beacon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.1847 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

