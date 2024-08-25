Beacon Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VGIT opened at $60.17 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.36.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.