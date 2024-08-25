Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 457 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,102,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,069,000 after acquiring an additional 103,652 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,202,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,077,000 after acquiring an additional 156,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,479,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $368.11. 717,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $382.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $362.36 and its 200-day moving average is $344.66.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

