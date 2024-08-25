Belrium 1-Day Volume Tops $5.20 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

