Better Money Decisions LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the 1st quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,626 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $516.60. 5,098,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,102,286. The company has a market capitalization of $468.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.09. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

