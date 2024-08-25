BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BBAI

BigBear.ai Trading Up 6.5 %

BBAI opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.52. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden bought 140,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares in the company, valued at $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAI. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.