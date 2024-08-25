Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILIGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Bilibili Stock Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILI. Nomura raised Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Bilibili from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.68.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

