BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $64,211.53

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $64,211.53 or 1.00036877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $797.43 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008856 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008236 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00012234 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007121 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00061472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,192.811498 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

