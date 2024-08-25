Bitcoin Private One Day Volume Tops $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00037648 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

